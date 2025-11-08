Comparing Inno (INHD) and Its Competitors

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inno to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inno and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno Competitors 286 1692 2426 136 2.53

As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Inno’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inno has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.2% of Inno shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Inno has a beta of -2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inno and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 -$3.21 million -1.24 Inno Competitors $6.79 billion $555.91 million 43.75

Inno’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Inno Competitors -5.80% 62.95% 4.44%

Summary

Inno peers beat Inno on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

