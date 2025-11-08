Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 9,381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $386.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average is $202.30.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

