First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,127 shares of company stock worth $15,647,859. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.6%

FSLR opened at $267.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $300.00 price objective on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

Get Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.