Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

