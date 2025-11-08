Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

