SUNation Energy (SUNE) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the "Other Alt Energy" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SUNation Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy’s competitors have a beta of -76.00, indicating that their average share price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $55.79 million -$15.85 million 0.00 SUNation Energy Competitors $20.64 billion $321.02 million -8.24

This table compares SUNation Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SUNation Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy. SUNation Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% SUNation Energy Competitors -28.83% -21.50% -3.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SUNation Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 SUNation Energy Competitors 429 1188 1840 81 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 5.51%. Given SUNation Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SUNation Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SUNation Energy competitors beat SUNation Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About SUNation Energy



SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

