Analyzing FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) and FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and FB Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $111.46 million 3.43 $15.53 million $3.23 14.43 FB Bancorp $85.90 million 2.79 -$6.21 million $0.09 134.11

Profitability

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FB Bancorp. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and FB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 11.83% 7.74% 0.62% FB Bancorp -5.40% -1.62% -0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and FB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 FB Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than FB Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats FB Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About FB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.