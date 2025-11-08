Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stake Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $212.29 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.