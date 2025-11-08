OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,225 Vistra Corp. $VST

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE VST opened at $190.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.29. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.88% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

