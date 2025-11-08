Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

