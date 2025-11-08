Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

