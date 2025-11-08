KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after buying an additional 65,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,113,221 shares of company stock valued at $506,386,034 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.63.

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $207.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.