RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,722 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,872,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 145,615 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

