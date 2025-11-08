True Wealth Design LLC Sells 465 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

