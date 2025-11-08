ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

