Head-To-Head Comparison: Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) & Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree Financial and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Financial 2.44% 14.30% 1.67% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree Financial and Detwiler Fenton Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Financial $2.06 billion 0.34 $53.37 million $1.10 16.72 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tiptree Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Tiptree Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Tiptree Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tiptree Financial and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Tiptree Financial beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments. It also provides auto and consumer warranty programs, including mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture; and vehicle service contracts, GAP, and ancillary products; as well as premium or warranty contract financing services, lead generation support, and business process outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping and asset management services, as well as invests in shares. It markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, online retailers, auto dealers, and regional big box retailers. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

