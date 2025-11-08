Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

