Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Price Target to $42.00

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSUN. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSUN stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $45.32.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $107.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $69,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 508.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Featured Stories

