Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,019,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 361,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Trading Down 14.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 9.59.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

