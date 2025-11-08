Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 547.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

