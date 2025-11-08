Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 151.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $35.67 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

