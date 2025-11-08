Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s 6th Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,984,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.4% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

AVGO stock opened at $349.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

