Top Defense Stocks To Follow Today – November 7th

Boeing, Archer Aviation, and Rocket Lab are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support military and national‑security equipment and services—such as weapons systems, aircraft, ships, electronics, cybersecurity, and logistics—typically sold to governments and prime contractors. Investors often view them as relatively defensive because government defense spending can be steady across economic cycles, which may reduce their sensitivity to recessions, though they remain exposed to political, regulatory, and geopolitically driven risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

