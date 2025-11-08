ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Rothschild Redb

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rothschild Redb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 target price on ASML in a report on Friday. Bank Degroof lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,016.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $952.53 and a 200-day moving average of $815.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

