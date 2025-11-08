Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 107,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

LOW opened at $232.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

