Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading 18.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 and last traded at GBX 0.74. Approximately 2,540,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,930,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63.
Verici Dx Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.59.
About Verici Dx
Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.
