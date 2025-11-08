Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Announces Earnings Results

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $337.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pioneer Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

