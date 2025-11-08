Yunqi Capital Ltd Has $44.43 Million Stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Qfin accounts for 31.7% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yunqi Capital Ltd’s holdings in Qfin were worth $44,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Qfin by 472.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qfin by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.
Qfin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $48.94.
Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Equities analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qfin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. This is a positive change from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Qfin’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.
Qfin Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
