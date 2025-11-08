Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 1.5%

Stevanato Group stock opened at €24.05 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €17.49 and a 1 year high of €28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.38 and its 200-day moving average is €24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1,268.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Stevanato Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

