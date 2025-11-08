Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Stock Holdings Lessened by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $2,521,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 107,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 211,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

