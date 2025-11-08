Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $272.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $278.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

