WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 72,663 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 508.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,273,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,650 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 137,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $101.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

