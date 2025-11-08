Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $254,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Welltower by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 484,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,551,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.93.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:WELL opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.