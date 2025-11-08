Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 310,414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,377,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.