Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $404,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,930,000 after purchasing an additional 224,867 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.43 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.44.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.85.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

