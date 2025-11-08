Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 219,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.