Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 24,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $544,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

