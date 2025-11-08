WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $36,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

