Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,867,000 after purchasing an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after buying an additional 142,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nordson by 156.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,685,000 after buying an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.06. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price target on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

