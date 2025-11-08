Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 42.9% – Here’s Why

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares were up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 381,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 93,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 5.07.

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

