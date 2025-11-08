MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,548,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 215,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Stock Down 16.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.78.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

