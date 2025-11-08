MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,548,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 215,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
MTB Metals Stock Down 16.7%
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.78.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTB Metals
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.