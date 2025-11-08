Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,766 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,779,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 2.3%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

