iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Shares Bought by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 185.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

