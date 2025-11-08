Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.69 Million Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,805,000 after buying an additional 361,917 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 840,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 99,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFR opened at $33.58 on Friday. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

