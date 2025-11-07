Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 6,795 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 982,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Fairway Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 352,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.