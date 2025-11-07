Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.62 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after acquiring an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,609,000 after purchasing an additional 220,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,456,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,414,000 after buying an additional 186,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $205.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

