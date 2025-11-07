Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.20.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $958.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $826.63 and a 200 day moving average of $639.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total transaction of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,206,497 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.