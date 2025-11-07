EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

