Alight, Inc. (ALIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Alight has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alight to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.43 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 94.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alight by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alight by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $35,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight



Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

