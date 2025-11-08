First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.12 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

